Woman charged for allegedly trying to kidnap a boy at a Maui Walmart
Brisa Nip was charged in connection to the alleged crime. (Maui Police)
By HNN Staff | March 5, 2019 at 8:37 PM HST - Updated March 5 at 8:38 PM

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman on Maui has been charged with attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Kahului Walmart.

Police say 44-year-old Brisa Nip allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy at the store.

Police said the boy was shopping with his mother on Saturday when Nip allegedly walked up and grabbed him.

She was arrested a day after the incident, according to The Maui News. Her bail has been set at $20,000.

Police believe that Nip is homeless.

