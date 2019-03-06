Woman charged for allegedly trying to kidnap a boy at a Maui Walmart

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman on Maui has been charged with attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Kahului Walmart.
Police say 44-year-old Brisa Nip allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy at the store.
Police said the boy was shopping with his mother on Saturday when Nip allegedly walked up and grabbed him.
She was arrested a day after the incident, according to The Maui News. Her bail has been set at $20,000.
Police believe that Nip is homeless.
