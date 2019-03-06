Police still searching for suspect in alleged assault of a taxi driver

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a taxi driver in Waikiki last month.
Honolulu police say it happened on Feb. 23. The man was picked up on Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard.
HPD says during the ride, he attacked the driver and took his belongings before fleeing. At last check, he was still on the run.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s to 40s, 160 to 180 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a black mustache. He also has a visible tattoo on his arm.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or submit tips via the P-3 App. Click here to access the Honolulu CrimeStoppers website.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.