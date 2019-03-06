Playing video games for a living? The industry is growing faster than you think

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With eSports on the rise, college students across the country are working to make their competitive gaming dreams a reality — and a real career choice.
eSports, the term that’s been given to the competitive video gaming industry, is a $1 billion industry that’s continuously growing, boasting thousands of fans worldwide.
In recent years, colleges and universities across the nation have been recruiting competitive gamers to develop their own teams. Many are offering scholarships, some of which can pay out about $6,000 per year.
In Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University got off to a head start when they opened an eSports arena at Aloha Tower in 2018, giving the school’s competitive gaming team a fancy new home.
Now, the University of Hawaii at Manoa is planning to start up their own eSports program. They’re starting with a competitive “Overwatch” team; the game is a first-person shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment in which players try to defend or control points on a map within a given time limit.
Nyle Kauweloa, an associate instructor at U.H. Manoa, started the first eSports class in the Communications school. His doctoral research involves eSports at the collegiate level, and one of his goals is to push forward the conversation about eSports within colleges.
Kauweloa’s efforts have already led to the creation of the Manoa Academy of Gamers, and he’s been in talks with UH officials to develop an eSports team for the school. He’s also spoken with U.H. president David Lassner about the idea.
“My hope with MAG is to bring UH students around the topic of gaming,” Kauweloa said.
Kauweloa projects that it will take about a year or so to get a legitimate eSports program up and running in Manoa. That will involve recruiting team members and finding the resources to practice; Chris Lee, the director of the Academy for Creative Media, has already donated money to MAG that went toward new high-end gaming computers for the students to use.
“That’s just an example of how more people are taking an interest in eSports,” Kauweloa said.
Kauweloa says the hardest part about growing the eSports community in Hawaii is education and awareness. A common misconception about eSports careers is that they are focused solely on competitive gaming, but there are many avenues people can take in terms of careers, including jobs in broadcasting, digital media, commentary and business administration.
Career opportunities in the industry include marketing and team sponsorship, event and competition planning, and play-by-play announcers — like those you’d find in football — who can narrate the action for viewers who are streaming the games.
Schools in Hawaii, Kauweloa says, need to take a greater role in collaborating with high schools and providing students a pathway towards professional eSports careers. Recently, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association took a step in the right direction, launching a pilot season of eSports called ‘Season Zero’ for 23 high schools across the state.
The high schools are set to compete in video games such as “League of Legends,” “SMITE” and “Rocket League.”
With limited collegiate options in Hawaii, Kauweloa worries that interested students will be forced to flock towards options on the mainland for college after they graduate.
“I don’t want students to leave Hawaii. I want to build a scene where we can create an entire scene here,” Kauweloa said.
