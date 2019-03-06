Penn set to take on Guida at UFC 237 in Brazil

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo’s own BJ Penn is making his return to the Octagon.
The former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion is set to take on Clay Guida at UFC 237 on May 11th in Brazil, according to MMA Fighting.
Penn lost his last fight to Ryan Hall back in December viia submission (heel hook) and is still looking for his first win since 2010.
He is currently on a six-fight skid and is looking to get back to his winning ways against Guida, who last fought back in June of last year in a loss to Charles Oliveira.
UFC 237 is currently headlined by UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.