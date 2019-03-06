More breezy cool weather ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy and cool trade wind conditions will continue, with trades expected to become strong Thursday night through the weekend. High clouds currently in place leading to mostly cloudy conditions will hang around overnight, then gradually clear out from west to east through the day Wednesday. Outside of an occasional shower spilling over to leeward sections, most of the showers will remain focused over windward areas each day. Rainfall accumulations will remain light with the dry air in place.