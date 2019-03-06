A month after deployment, ‘Barnacles’ appear to be helping Kauai’s parking problem

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One month after Kauai’s ‘Barnacle’ experiment began, the parking enforcement tool seems to be working.
Since late January, the Princeville at Hanalei Community Association says it has deployed the device a total of five times in three different hot spot areas, including one near Queen’s Bath — a particularly problematic location when it comes to illegal parking.
The community associations’s general manager says he was surprised by the low number of deployments, but not the apparent effectiveness of the device as a deterrent; the signs warning of a $150 fine and the publicity about the Barnacle seem to be stopping people from parking illegally.
Hawaii Parking Services now has 50 of the Barnacle devices on Oahu. The company says it has not yet opened contracts with any vendors to deploy the Barnacles on Oahu, but they have been demonstrating the device to potential clients.
This story will be updated.
