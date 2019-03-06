Man who allegedly killed his mother at a Lihue bank acquitted of murder

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man arrested for allegedly murdering his mother in a Lihue Bank last year has been acquitted of the crime by reason of insanity.
Louis Landsman, 34, was accused of stabbing his mother, 68-year-old Charlene Landsman at the First Hawaiian Bank on Rice Street in May 2018.
He was acquitted on Tuesday after a panel found his mental illness made him unable to tell right from wrong in his actions.
Landsman will now be sent to the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe.
Late last year, he pleaded not guilty to the murder. The court says Landsman must be institutionalized because he’s still a danger to himself and others.
