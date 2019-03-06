Leeward Oahu farm with big expansion plans needs your help to make them happen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the last three years, Kahumana Organic Farm has been developing a 16-acre parcel in Waianae ― and doing the work mostly by hand.
It's hard labor and there are six acres to go.
“We need to clear that entire land. We need machinery or tools so that we can clear the trees. We also need to rip the land so that we can plant and clear all the rocks,” assistant farm manager Joshua Morimoto said.
Kahumana just launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 to buy machinery, thousands of feet of irrigation line and seeds to plant.
“The margins on farming are so incredibly thin. In order for us to grow more food on more acres we need that community support,” farm outreach manager Kristen Jamieson said.
Kahumana supplies 40 tons of fruits and vegetables annually for families, stores and restaurants. It also collects about 50 tons from backyard growers in Waianae and helps get that produce to market.
The additional six acres will increase Kahumana's contribution to the state's food security and sustainability goals.
"I would estimate it would add an additional 20 tons, maybe 30 tons of produce each year," Jamieson said.
Besides the farm, Kahumana provides services for about 100 homeless families through transitional housing, helps adults with disabilities, and produces 1,500 low-cost meals a day for youth.
The farm is one of the largest organic farms on the Leeward Coast, and its push to expand comes as the state also seeks to double local food production by 2030.
