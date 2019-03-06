Kauai Police Commission selects a Las Vegas captain as new police chief

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department will soon be under new leadership.
On Tuesday, county officials announced the decision of the police commission in selecting former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Todd Raybuck to the rank of chief of police.
Raybuck comes to the Garden Isle from the ninth island, bringing more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.
“The County of Kauai and the men and women of the Kauai Police Department look forward to welcoming Chief Raybuck to the KPD ohana and to his leadership of the department,” Acting Chief of Police Michael M. Contrades said in a news release.
“Our team will work actively and diligently with Chief Raybuck to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. We would like to thank the Police Commission for their hard and diligent work finding a new Chief. The Commissioners and staff spent countless hours ensuring that the right person was selected,” he added.
Raybuck previously worked in various roles in Las Vegas, including Bureau Commander of one of LVMPD’s nine patrol substations, police captain, Commander of the Organized Crime Bureau, and many more.
He oversaw LVMPD officers in patrols and investigative services for the 250,000 residents across 80 square miles of the southwest Las Vegas valley. He also helped coordinate emergency response in disasters and other incidents, including the Oct. 1 massacre.
The county says his law enforcement career began on Oahu while he was stationed at Wheeler Air Force Base as a U.S. Air Force Security Police Law Enforcement Specialist from 1987 to 1990. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1991.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the community alongside the dedicated women and men of the Kauai Police Department,” Chief Raybuck said. “I look forward to working with Mayor Kawakami, the Police Commission, and the community to address public safety concerns and improve the quality of life on Kauai. My family and I are excited to be moving from the ‘Ninth Island’ to the Garden Island, and we are grateful for the opportunity to become engaged members of the Kauai community.”
A change of command ceremony is planned for April 22.
The search for the new police chief began roughly eight months ago after former chief Darryl Perry announced his retirement.
