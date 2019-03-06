Kauai Police Commission selects a Las Vegas captain as new police chief

“I am humbled and honored to serve the community alongside the dedicated women and men of the Kauai Police Department,” Chief Raybuck said. “I look forward to working with Mayor Kawakami, the Police Commission, and the community to address public safety concerns and improve the quality of life on Kauai. My family and I are excited to be moving from the ‘Ninth Island’ to the Garden Island, and we are grateful for the opportunity to become engaged members of the Kauai community.”