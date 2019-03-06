Increasing trade winds to bring in a few more showers

An area of high pressure to the north will keep breezy trade winds in place over the state for several days. An upper level trough will increase showers mainly for windward and mauka areas Wednesday and Thursday, but those showers shouldn't be heavy. It may become a bit windier for the weekend, but light showers will continue to favor windward areas, with some showers blown leeward. Daytime highs will be near 80 degrees, with overnight lows near 70.
A high surf advisory remains up for east-facing shores with waves just at the eight-foot threshold. North shores surf is dropping, while south and west shores remain small. A new northwest swell will push waves to warning levels Saturday. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
