Hawaii wins 5th straight with 9-3 victory over Longwood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team won their fifth-straight game of the season after completing their series sweep over Longwood by a score of 9-3 Tuesday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (7-5) posted a season-best 15 hits and tied a season-high in the win over the Lancers. Head coach Mike Trapasso said after the game that his team’s performance may have been the most complete game the ‘Bows have played so far this season.
Dominic DeMiero got the start for the Warrior and lasted 3.1 innings without giving up a run to earn his first win of the season.
Five different players posted multi-hit games for the ‘Bows Including three hits apiece for Maaki Yamazaki and Logan Pouelsen, who also had quite the day on the mound out of the bullpen before he went left the game early after being hit by a pitch.
A Yamazaki RBI-double in the third scored Daylen Calicdan for a 1-0 lead before Ethan Lopez knocked an inside-the-park home run to left center field for a 2-0 advantage in the fourth.
Pouelsen knocked in a pair of runs in the fifth with a two-out single to bring in Scotty Scott and Calicdan and then in the sixth, Yamazaki and Alex Baeza posted back-to-back RBI singles.
Longwood would go to score three runs in the eighth to make it a 7-3 ballgame before Baeza and Brennan Hancock put the game out of reach with two runs.
The Warriors will have a short turnaround coming up as they take on Oregon this Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium. Game 1 of the four-game series has its first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.