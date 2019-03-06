Hang ten in Waikiki ... and then lock up your board right on the beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, surfers: Surfboard lockers are now available to rent in Waikiki.
The lockers are situated next to the Waikiki Beach Center ― behind the Waikiki police substation.
To apply for a locker, click here for an application form.
Renters must be at least 18 years old, and the lockers are only for personal use.
Rental fees run from $15 a month to $40.
Applicants must provide a current government-issued photo identification or driver’s license and schedule an appointment to complete the rental by contacting the city Department of Enterprise Services at 768-5400 or by email at DESConcession@Honolulu.gov.
