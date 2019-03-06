Former UH pitcher pitcher Steven Wright suspended for 80 games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawai’i pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended 80 games of the MLB season without pay.
The Red Sox pitcher tested positive for Growth Hormones Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), announced by the Major League on Wednesday.
Wright will be placed on the restricted list- which will now open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
The right-hander will also be ineligible to participate in the 2019 postseason. This is the second straight season Wright has been suspended for off-field issues.
He served a 15-game suspension last year as part of the league’s domestic abuse policy.
Media outlets have reported that Wright tested positive in the off-season and appealed the suspension, but only learned the result of his appeal last night.
