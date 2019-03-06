Forecast: Cloudy and cool trade wind weather for your Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy and cool trade wind conditions will continue, with trades expected to become strong Thursday night through the weekend.
High clouds currently in place leading to mostly cloudy conditions will hang around overnight, then gradually clear out from west to east through the day Wednesday.
Outside of an occasional shower spilling over to leeward sections, most of the showers will remain focused over windward areas each day. Rainfall accumulations will remain light with the dry air in place.
The current north-northeast swell will be shifting around to the northeast, and eventually east-northeast, as the week progresses.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for elevated rough surf along most east facing shores. This surf may briefly drop below the HSA criteria. However, as the trade winds strengthen later this week, expect the very rough surf to reach the HSA criteria again along most east facing shores from late Thursday night through early next week.
A large long-period northwest swell arriving late Friday is expected to cause surf to approach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday.
A long-period south swell arriving Friday night may produce a noticeable boost in surf heights along most south facing shores from Saturday into early next week.
