Forecast: Breezy trades, with more showers for windward areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of high pressure to the north will keep breezy trade winds in place over the state for several days. An upper level trough will increase showers mainly for windward and mauka areas Wednesday and Thursday, but those showers shouldn’t be heavy. It may become a bit windier for the weekend, but light showers will continue to favor windward areas, with some showers blown leeward. Daytime highs will be near 80 degrees, with overnight lows near 70.