Glove promises your pet a brush and a massage all in one. So, does it work?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever watched an infomercial or seen a strange product at a store and wondered: Does it really work?
Yeah, so have we.
That’s why the HNN digital team is bringing back “Does it work?" ― a familiar segment (circa the early 2000s) to the Hawaii airwaves that tried some of the most unique products out there.
In this segment, reviewer Jordan Lee, owner of The Public Pet in Kaimuki, tried out the True Touch “five finger deshedding glove.”
"Your pet will enjoy a relaxing massage while the over 180 soft silicone grooming tips reach deep down to loosen and lift away hair, dirt and debris from under and off their coat like a magnet. Plus, the flexible grooming tips massage and stimulate the skin for a shiny, healthy top coat.”
- It works, but other products target the heavier undercoat better.
- It probably works better with long-haired animals.
- The dog we tested it on seemed to really enjoy it.
- Seems like it would be a really helpful product if your pet is scared to be brushed.
The True Touch Five Finger Deshedding Glove is not sold at The Public Pet, but can be purchased on Amazon and Target.
