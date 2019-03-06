Citing skyrocketing costs, Schatz continues push for debt-free college

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is continuing his push to make college more affordable.
On Wednesday, Schatz re-introduced the Debt Free College Act.
The measure would create a state-federal partnership to allow students to go to college free of debt within five years.
Under the partnership, it would give states a one-to-one match from the federal government for higher education appropriations. In exchange, the states would need to commit to helping students pay for the full cost of attendance without taking on debt.
The money would cover tuition, room and board, books and supplies and other expenses.
According to Schatz, the cost of higher education has inflated 300 percent over the past three decades. This partnership would incentivize states to increase higher education appropriations and ultimately drive down the rising costs leading to student debt.
Schatz is one of several Congressional leaders who have pushed to make college more affordable, including 2020 presidential candidates U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., just to name a few.
