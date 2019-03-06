Case urges Pentagon to immediately replace ruptured water line near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Ed Case wants the Pentagon to immediately and fully replace the 42-inch water line that ruptured near Pearl Harbor last week.
"This one line services much of the vital water needs of some 92,000 people throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and beyond," Case said, in a statement, after a site inspection on Tuesday.
It would cost $78 million to replace the 65-year-old pipes, and although a replacement project was included in the current fiscal year and is up for bid, Case worries that funds could be diverted after President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration to fund a border wall.
“The president has instructed the Department of Defense to review all pending military construction projects for potential diversion of appropriated funds to pay for his Southern border plans as part of his emergency declaration," Case said.
The massive break was found Thursday near the Pearl City Home Depot, prompting an urgent call for water conservation at Pearl Harbor-area homes, schools and businesses.
