American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure

Ride, Run, or Walk on behalf of the American Diabetes Association at the 2019 Tour de Cure. This year will be held at Kapiolani Regional Park on Saturday, March 16th . This event not only celebrates those who are living by diabetes, but each dollar raised will benefit the search for a cure to diabetes. No matter what route you chose, you’ll enjoy a fun day for a great cause! Those that meet fundraising minimums are treated to a meal at the finished and receive other day of event benefits.