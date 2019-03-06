American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure

Ride, Run, or Walk on behalf of the American Diabetes Association at the 2019 Tour de Cure. This year will be held at Kapiolani Regional Park on Saturday, March 16th. This event not only celebrates those who are living by diabetes, but each dollar raised will benefit the search for a cure to diabetes. No matter what route you chose, you’ll enjoy a fun day for a great cause! Those that meet fundraising minimums are treated to a meal at the finished and receive other day of event benefits.
After registering, you will have access to your very own fundraising hub! This personal page makes fundraising easy with a page to share your story, mobile apps, email templates, and more!
More information and registration: diabetes.org/tourhawaii
Routes & Start Times (Saturday, March 16th):
- 50 Mile Ride
- Check-In: 5:30 a.m., Start 6:30 a.m. .
- 25 Mile Ride
- Check-In: 5:30 a.m., Start 6:30 a.m. .
- 10 Mile Ride
- Check-In: 7:00 a.m., Start 8:20 a.m..
- 5K Run or 10K Run
- Check-In: 7:00 a.m., Start 8:25 a.m..
- 2.3 Mile Walk
- Check-In: 7:30 a.m., Start 8:30 a.m.
Registration Fees:
· $25 – February 15 – March 15 (pre-sale)
· $35 - March 16 - Event Day
