Wildlife officials respond to separate reports of entangled whales off Maui

File photo of an entangled whale (Image: Hawaiian Islands Large Whale Entanglement Response Network/NOAA)
By HNN Staff | March 5, 2019 at 7:54 AM HST - Updated March 5 at 7:54 AM

KAHULUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wildlife officials responded to three separate reports of entangled whales off Maui in just three days.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the first whale — spotted off Kahana on Saturday — had a round, reflecting buoy attached to the animal’s right side.

The second was spotted in waters off Kahului Airport on Sunday.

The Pacific Whale Foundation reported that the humpback whale had a light-colored line attached to it.

Officials believe this whale might have been the same one spotted off Oahu last Thursday.

The third whale was spotted Monday behind Molokai and Maui — in the middle of the Pailolo Channel.

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters reported a whale entangled by a line attached to a round, orange buoy.

Anyone who happens to see any entangled whales is asked to report them by calling NOAA at 1-888-256-9840. Mariners can also call the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16.

