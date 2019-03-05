Wildlife officials respond to separate reports of entangled whales off Maui

KAHULUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wildlife officials responded to three separate reports of entangled whales off Maui in just three days.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the first whale — spotted off Kahana on Saturday — had a round, reflecting buoy attached to the animal’s right side.
The second was spotted in waters off Kahului Airport on Sunday.
The Pacific Whale Foundation reported that the humpback whale had a light-colored line attached to it.
Officials believe this whale might have been the same one spotted off Oahu last Thursday.
The third whale was spotted Monday behind Molokai and Maui — in the middle of the Pailolo Channel.
Blue Hawaiian Helicopters reported a whale entangled by a line attached to a round, orange buoy.
Anyone who happens to see any entangled whales is asked to report them by calling NOAA at 1-888-256-9840. Mariners can also call the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.