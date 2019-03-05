Weekend Forecast: Gusty trade winds and bigger surf

Gusty trade winds will crank through our passes and channels. There is a wind advisory for wind prone neighborhoods on Maui, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There is also a small craft advisory for all of our channels due to strong sustained trade winds. These winds will remain elevated through the weekend before slowing down by a notch next week.
We are also tracking an old front that is squeezed between us and an area of high pressure to the north. This will bring us enhanced trade wind showers on Saturday evening into Sunday for parts of the state.
The NWS will likely need to post a high surf advisory this weekend. Rough surf will hold just below advisory level along east facing shores over the next couple of days. Surf heights will build to advisory level along east facing shores late Saturday through Monday. Advisory level surf is expected for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday into early Sunday, before lowering Sunday through early next week. A smaller swell from a similar direction will boost surf again slightly for the latter half of the week, but remain below advisory level. A noticeable bump in south shore surf heights will occur Saturday through early next week, remaining below advisory levels.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.