Weekend Forecast: Gusty trade winds and bigger surf

The NWS will likely need to post a high surf advisory this weekend. Rough surf will hold just below advisory level along east facing shores over the next couple of days. Surf heights will build to advisory level along east facing shores late Saturday through Monday. Advisory level surf is expected for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday into early Sunday, before lowering Sunday through early next week. A smaller swell from a similar direction will boost surf again slightly for the latter half of the week, but remain below advisory level. A noticeable bump in south shore surf heights will occur Saturday through early next week, remaining below advisory levels.