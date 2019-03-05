Volvo is setting a speed limit ... for its new cars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Swedish automaker Volvo has announced plans to limit the speed their new cars will be able to be driven.
Starting with their 2021 models, Volvo cars’ top speed will be capped at 112 mph (180 km/h).
This is in conjunction with the company’s stated “Vision 2020” goal to eliminate all accidental deaths and serious injuries in their new cars starting next year.
Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Car Group’s president and chief executive, says that while setting a speed cap is “not a cure-all, it’s worth doing it we can even save one life.”
The company states that along with speeding, intoxicated and distracted driving stand in the way of achieving their “Vision 2020” goal. New ideas and technologies addressing these factors are expected to be presented at a Volvo safety event on March 20th.
