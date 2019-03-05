Some loud (but important) military exercises are scheduled this month at Schofield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s shaping up to be a busy (and loud) month when it comes to military training exercises on Oahu.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Army in Hawaii training activities are scheduled for various units between March 1 and March 31, and many of those exercises will include explosive elements that can be heard for miles around.
Here’s the full list of training dates and times:
- March 1-31 — Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.
- March 9-14 — Army and Marines mortar training, Schofield Barracks
- March 13 — Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime hours.
- March 15 — Army demolitions training, Schofield Barracks
- March 23-24 — Marines demolitions training, Schofield Barracks
- March 25-31 — Army artillery and mortar training, Schofield Barracks
- March 28 — Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime hours.
Military officials admit the booming sounds may be unnerving, but assures everyone that there is no danger associated with the loud noises.
“The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community,” the U.S. Army Garrison in Hawaii wrote in a statement. “While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.”
Distressed members of the public can call the Garrison’s Noice Concern Line for more information at (808) 656-3487.
