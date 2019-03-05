Somebody thought cereal-flavored beer was a good idea. Lots of people agreed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will take a pot of gold to get your hands on some of this beer.
Virginia-based brewer Smartmouth had a viral hit on their hands when they announced the release of their “Saturday Morning IPA,” a beverage which is made by including pounds of a certain leprechaun-themed cereal’s marshmallows during the brewing process.
It was sold only on Saturday in their Norfolk, Virginia location and supplies were quickly exhausted.
But WTKR-TV reports some beer opportunists are seeing the rainbow of opportunity as four packs have been listed on eBay for $450 and empty cans for $5 each. The brewery originally sold a four-pack for $16.
The brewery says they were overwhelmed by the response to the beer and are currently having internal discussions whether to brew another batch.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.