Oahu wheelchair athlete selected for Abercrombie & Fitch photo campaign

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nathaniel Akamai Davis was taught from an early age to use his disability as a motivator and source of strength.
“I was born with a disability called Arthrogryposis,” he said. “My femur bones are brittle, and I don’t have that much leg muscles.”
The orthopedic disease confines him to a wheelchair, but doesn’t define his life. His mother, brother and grandmother see to that.
"They're always pushing me to do better things, to do things on my own," he said.
A video circulating on social media even shows Davis climbing the Koko Head Stairs.
“I did it on my hands and knees. It almost broke me down,” he said.
In his 20 years, Davis’ life has been filled with challenges to overcome. He made it to the top of Koko Head in five hours, conquering another personal challenge. He’s also a waterman and wheelchair athlete.
In high school, he earned a basketball scholarship to play at a Minnesota college. That meant leaving home — and facing more obstacles.
"Going to Minnesota and living there by myself was actually one of the greatest things that I could ever accomplish by myself," he said.
But when he returned to Oahu, he couldn’t find work until Abercrombie & Fitch interviewed him, heard his story and hired him.
"It's a blessing to work there," he said. "I love interacting with people. I'm a people person. I love to make people smile."
The clothing company just selected Davis for a new campaign that spotlights different faces of Abercrombie & Fitch. Next week he’ll do a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
He’s excited.
“I’m so thankful that Abercrombie & Fitch accepted me,” he said.
Davis is also in a television commercial for Hawaii Pacific Health. He’s seen sinking a basket from his wheelchair, and dreams of a modeling and acting career.
"I'd love to be on TV and act and show the world what I can do," he said.
He has advice for others facing what seems like insurmountable odds.
“Never ever give up on what you think you can accomplish,” he said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.