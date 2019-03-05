Oahu man competing on American Ninja Warrior says he’s ‘ready for anything’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is set to represent Hawaii this week as he runs through some of the nation’s toughest obstacle courses on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.
Alexander Zannes was one of the more than 70,000 people to apply for the hit show’s 11th season. The 31-year-old works as a communications officer for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell — and says he was in the office when he got a phone call from Los Angeles.
"I ignored it," laughed Zannes, who thought it was a telemarketer. "They left me a message that said, "Hey, this is American Ninja Warrior. Call us back.' Obviously, I couldn't believe it."
Originally from New Mexico, Zannes says health and fitness have always been a big part of his life. He grew up playing basketball and was a walk-on for the University of New Mexico’s golf team.
After years of watching the popular show, Zannes says he finally made the commitment in 2018 to give it a shot.
“The last 10 months has just fundamentally changed my life. I’ve been going to the gym about twice a day, every day," he said. "I’ve been working a lot on my upper body strength and my grip strength.”
Zannes will be one of a hundred athletes competing at the Los Angeles qualifiers on Wednesday night.
“All the obstacles, they’re all different every year, so it’s almost hard to prepare for. I was lucky enough to go to New Mexico for a week to train at one of the Ninja Warrior gyms. I was really bad at it at the beginning, but I got better and better,” said Zannes.
His family and friends from around the country are flying to LA to be in the audience. His boss will be watching from Hawaii.
"The mayor will be watching via FaceTime while I'm possibly making a fool of myself on national TV," he laughed.
Zannes hopes to make the top 30 and advance to the next round, where the top 15 will head to the national finals in Las Vegas.
“I’m ready for anything. I’m so excited just to see the course and be a part of this spectacle that I’ve watched on TV. I’ve had dreams of myself being on top of the wall like, ‘I made it!’”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.