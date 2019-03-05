A new building at UH is one step closer to completion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Some UH Manoa students left their mark on a new building on campus — literally.
A beam signing event held at UH Manoa recently marked a milestone for the school’s new Life Sciences building.
On Monday, a handful of students and UH officials added their names on the last beam that was installed.
Dozens turned out for the event. They all watched as construction crews installed the ceremonial final beam.
The $50-million dollar project will eventually house the College of Natural Sciences.
“It’s gonna be really cool to be able to study in this building, maybe like years later come back and be like, wow, there’s my signature on the beam," Katlyn An, a UH biochemistry student said.
UH says the building is one of the most significant capital improvement projects for instructional and research space in the last decade.
“It’ll be the home of some of our most amazing research and education in the life sciences where we really stake out a leadership position globally,” UH President David Lassner added.
The new facility is scheduled to be finished in Spring of next year.
