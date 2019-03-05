Military training this month will bring an uptick in noise to central Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you hear an uptick in gunshots and explosions near Schofield Barracks over the coming month, don’t be alarmed. The U.S. Army is conducting training.
On Monday, the Army provided a list of planned training exercises that will take place until the end of March.
Nearby communities are alerted to the following
• March 1-31 Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.
• March 9-14 Army and Marines mortar training, Schofield Barracks
• March 13 Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime hours.
• March 15 Army demolitions training, Schofield Barracks
• March 23-24 Marines demolitions training, Schofield Barracks
• March 25-31 Army artillery and mortar training, Schofield Barracks
• March 28 Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime hours.
“The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely,” the military said in a news release.
Residents with concerns related to noise or training can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usarmy.hawaii.comrel@mail.mil.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.