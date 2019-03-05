Mile-long truck line honors local business owner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A convoy of over a hundred trucks was assembled Sunday to honor the memory of recently deceased Mark Aiwohi.
The drive started at 9 a.m. from the Aiwohi Brothers truck yard in Kalaeloa en route to Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park. Aiwohi owned the Aiwohi Brothers Inc. trucking company with his wife. By some reports, the convoy consisted of over 130 trucks stretching greater than a mile.
Eiichi Jumawan, president of the USA Boxing-Hawaii program, says Aiwohi was active in the Waianae community, frequently donating his time and resources to assist local youth athletics. He also established Aiwohi Athletics, a boxing school to teach and develop Hawaii’s young pugilists.
He died early last month at the age of 48.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.