Man killed in Wailea crash is Maui’s second traffic death in two days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was struck and killed overnight in Wailea was identified Monday as 41-year-old James Mallobox.
Authorities say Mallobox was walking along Wailea Alanui Drive just after midnight Monday morning when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car's driver, a 64-year-old Kihei woman, was not hurt.
Officials have not yet said whether they believe speed, drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
The crash was the second fatal traffic accident on the Valley Isle since Saturday; a woman who was struck by a Toyota pick-up while walking along Maui Veteran’s Highway just after 6 a.m. was also pronounced dead at the scene.
She has not yet been identified.
Monday’s incident was the seventh traffic fatality on Maui so far this year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.