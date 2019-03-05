Man arrested in connection with rash of explosions in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - An arrest has been made in connection to a series of mysterious explosions that struck the Phoenix area over the last few months.
“I would like to report that we have identified and arrested a suspect involved in the ongoing explosion investigations that have been occurring in our city since October of last year,” Police Sgt. Armando Carbajal said.
With a sense of relief, investigators with Phoenix PD and Phoenix bomb squad delivered the news: 44-year-old Houston Willis of Phoenix was in custody.
Willis faces three felony counts of depositing explosives as well as a slew of other charges.
“(The devices) could definitely hurt someone if they were picked up or detonated in or around people,” Sgt. Crista McCarthy said.
For months the calls poured in - more than 200 reports of explosions covering around 30 square miles. Some were were caught on camera, heard and felt, sending fear throughout the community.
“I felt it inside my X-ray room,” one witness said.
“People got families, man, and it’s serious and it’s scary," one man commented.
In January, two officers on patrol saw and heard the explosions for themselves, spotting a vehicle of interest, recently released to the media, leaving the scene.
“They were able to identify and contact the suspect who was driving the vehicle, but at that time, the suspect denied any involvement,” Carbajal said.
Detectives honed in on that suspect. Combined with evidence and tips from the public, they eventually arrested Willis near his home Monday morning.
Materials from the devices were discovered both inside his truck and residence, investigators said, but they are not revealing the makeup of the explosives.
“Based on what we do know, they did have an explosive charge and a capacity to injure or hurt people as well as create property damage,” McCarthy said.
