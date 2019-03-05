Makawao Steakhouse closing its doors after financial hardship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Maui eatery is closing its doors for good.
Makawao Steakhouse posted on their Facebook page Monday night, saying:
“After much deliberation, it is with great regret that we made the decision to close the Makawao Steak House. The business had been operating at a financial loss for two years and it was no longer financially feasible to do so. The staff at the Makawao Steak House was wonderful and worked very hard to make the business work and to create a warm and welcoming environment for our loyal customers. We hope that another owner will come in and continue the tradition of the Makawao Steak House in our community.”
The restaurant dates back to the 1920′s when it was originally built as a fish market. Over the years, the business has changed hands several times to what it is today.
No word on when the final day in business will be.
The restaurant was a perfect fit with the paniolo-style ambiance of Makawao town.
