Makawao Steakhouse closing its doors after financial hardship

“After much deliberation, it is with great regret that we made the decision to close the Makawao Steak House. The business had been operating at a financial loss for two years and it was no longer financially feasible to do so. The staff at the Makawao Steak House was wonderful and worked very hard to make the business work and to create a warm and welcoming environment for our loyal customers. We hope that another owner will come in and continue the tradition of the Makawao Steak House in our community.”