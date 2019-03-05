Kauai mayor extends emergency proclamation months after historic floods

LIHUE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost a year since devastating rains flooded Kauai’s North Shore, a seventh supplementary emergency proclamation has been signed.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami signed the proclamation Monday, which extends emergency funding for ongoing repairs to the hardest-hit areas.
In the heavy April 2018 floods, roads were damaged, hillsides fell and roads were blocked, cutting off access just past Hanalei Elementary School.
Since then, access beyond the “Road Closed” barrier has been limited to residents, contractors and emergency responders. Attractions like the famed wet and dry caves, Kalalau Lookout and Ha’ena Beach have been virtually empty.
The restrictions will remain in place for the time being. Non-residents or others without approval found in the restricted zones could face a misdemeanor charge, a $5,000 fine and possible imprisonment.
On Monday, the Associate Press reported that progress was being made in repairing an often congested parking lot for Ha’ena State Park.
This supplementary proclamation extends the emergency status of the area until March 4.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.