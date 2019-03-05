Hawaii Foodbank gets a generous donation as need for food is still high

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank has received a generous donation from an Oahu credit union.
Hawaii State Federal Credit Union recently donated $10,000 to the organization in support of the non-profit’s 30th annual food drive.
From now until April 12, all eight locations of Hawaii State FCU will be accepting food and monetary donations to help feed Hawaii’s hungry.
“We are thankful to Hawaii State FCU for their generous donation and support of our annual food drive,” Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank said.
“Due to the recent government shutdown which resulted in an unprecedented need for food assistance, we are working hard to replenish our supply. We encourage everyone to donate what they can,” Mizutani added.
The donation is a part of ongoing efforts in helping Hawaii’s hungry.
On April 13, the Hawaii Foodbank will hold a food drive day. Volunteers are wanted.
Hawaii News Now is a proud partner with the Hawaii Foodbank. On April 13 at Restaurant Row, you can meet your favorite HNN anchors and reporters at the collection sites. Additional details will be announced soon.
For more information on volunteering with the food bank,
