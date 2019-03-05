Hawaii among 20 states to file lawsuit aiming to block Trump abortion rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and several other Democratic-led states, including Hawaii, have announced they are challenging the Trump administration’s effort to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that the state filed a federal lawsuit aiming to block a new family planning rule from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. The rule bars taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.
Washington, D.C., and 19 states said they would sue separately in Oregon on Tuesday. The states are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The federal rule is set to go into effect in May unless blocked in court.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.