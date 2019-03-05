Forecast: Gusty trade winds and bigger surf

More typical NE winds are taking over this week as high pressure moves closer to the islands from the northwest.
The weak front that we were tracking over the weekend has move down the island chain, resulting in a SLIGHT boost in trade showers with sprinkles falling over northern slopes. High pressure following the front will usher in stronger trade wind regime through the middle of the week.
Rough surf will continue as the steady trade winds picks up.
A large country swell will arrive Thursday into Friday and will likely need a warning posted.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.