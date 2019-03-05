Forecast: Breezy winds to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist through Thursday. A weak shower band is moving towards the Big Island this morning. Ridging aloft will remain northwest of the area through Wednesday morning.
The weather will become mostly dry this morning and remain so through Wednesday evening.
Showers will dig southeast over the area Wednesday night and linger over the area through early next week. A strong new surface high with gusty winds will build north of the area late in the week.
A north-northeast swell will build through early Tuesday morning, with the swell then shifting around to the northeast and eventually east-northeast as the week progresses.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for elevated rough surf along most east facing shores through Wednesday night.
A series of small to moderate northwest swells will continue to spread down across the island chain through early Friday. A large long period northwest swell arriving Friday night is expected to cause surf to approach the high surf warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands on Saturday.
A long-period south swell (190 degrees) arriving late Friday night will likely produce a noticeable boost in surf heights along most south facing shores from next weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.