Federal authorities are seeking a drug fugitive who may be homeless on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal law enforcement authorities are on the hunt for a Hawaii man who was once sentenced to nearly nine years in prison on drug-related charges.
An arrest warrant was issued in September 2018 for 47-year-old James Craig Kupukaa, who is accused of violating the terms of his supervised release.
Kupukaa was sentenced to 108 months imprisonment in 2011 after being convicted for methamphetamine distribution. The prison sentence was to be followed by five years of supervised release.
U.S. Marshals, who are currently searching for Kupukaa, say he may be homeless and in the Honolulu or Kapolei areas. He’s also been convicted for felony firearms convictions and has been arrested in Hawaii for firearms and domestic abuse charges.
