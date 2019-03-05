Lanes of H-1 Freeway in Kalihi reopen after debris closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple lanes of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction were closed in the Kalihi area on Monday afternoon because of falling debris.
The incident, according to a state Department of Transportation spokesperson, was caused by a large vehicle that appears to have struck the Gulick Street overpass around 2 p.m., sending chunks of concrete falling onto the roadway below.
State officials commenced cleanup efforts immediately and had reopened all lanes of the freeway by about 3:35 p.m., but many eastbound commuters got stuck in traffic, and the city is warning of the potential for significant traffic delays for the evening commute.
Some city bus routes were as much as an hour behind schedule, a city spokesperson said.
The crash and ensuing debris fall closed all but one eastbound lane of the freeway for nearly an hour and a half. The vehicle that struck the overpass did not remain at the scene, and officials are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
“I was just in the house and then next thing I know, I heard a loud crash sound," said Shelly Kabukana, who lives nearby. "I literally ran out and I couldn’t see anything and I went back in the house. And then coming to pick up my kid, I noticed it’s a one-lane road, and the concrete.”
The accident appears to have only done cosmetic damage, authorities say, workers needed to clean up the rubble and remove rebar that became exposed as a result of the crash before the lanes could reopen.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.