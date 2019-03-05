To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Damien cooked up malasadas ... 8,500 of them!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Fat Tuesday, and to celebrate, Damien Memorial School held its 10th annual malasada sale.
“It’s a nice way to bring in the lenten season, as well as celebrate with the community,” said Kyle Atabay, principal of Damien Memorial School.
Up to 150 volunteers helped out for the drive-thru sale that benefits the school.
The sale went from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m., but some volunteers started preparing the malasadas since 1 a.m.
The school’s goal? To make 8,500 malasadas.
Fat Tuesday is celebrated as a day of excess before the kick-off to Lent.
