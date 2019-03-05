Breezy winds to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist through Thursday. A weak shower band is moving towards the Big Island this morning. Ridging aloft will remain northwest of the area through Wednesday morning. The weather will become mostly dry this morning and remain so through Wednesday evening.Showers will dig southeast over the area Wednesday night and linger over the area through early next week. A strong new surface high with gusty winds will build north of the area late in the week.