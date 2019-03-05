Billy V: Voice Recap, Kylie Jenner becomes youngest billionaire, Fighting with my family, American Ninja Warrior

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More of the Blind Auditions last night on “The Voice”. Patrick McAloon had a soft pop-rock sound and performed while his family closely watched Blake and Adam turned in their chairs. McAloon chose Team Adam. But the next contestant: Patrickʻs 16 year old daughter. Not what everyone was hoping for. She sounded good but didnʻt get any moving chairs; only Dad moves on in the competition.
Kylie Jenner is now the world’s youngest billionaire at 21 years old, according to Forbes. She is already a reality TV Star. Her makeup company, “Kylie Cosmetics” contributed to her fortune. This is the first time Jenner is on Forbes’ billionaire’s list. Her net worth is $1 billion dollars.
The Rock is once again at the top of the box office -- but this time as executive producer. His film - Fighting with my Family is now the number 1 movie in the UK. It chronicles the life of former WWE star Paige. Her family are regarded as wrestling royalty in England. The Rock makes a brief cameo as well.
