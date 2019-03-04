With Milton out, UCF’s starting quarterback job up for grabs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - McKenzie Milton is out indefinitely for the UCF football team after injuring his right knee last season. With the former Mililani Trojan out of action for the 2019 season, the Knights are looking for a replacement under center, and it appears to be an open competition for the starting quarterback position.
While Darriel Mack Jr. took over the reigns of UCF’s offense after Milton went down, he is not receiving the lionshare of reps during the early days of spring football practice. Instead, Mack, Quadry Jones, Brandon Wimbush and freshman Dillon Gabriel -- also a former Mililani Trojan -- are in the mix.
“Right now, you’ve got four guys who are competing, splitting reps, pushing each other out on the practice field, pushing each other out in the meeting room,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said to the media earlier today. “The strength of any position, certainly the quarterback position, can never be one guy. I think last year’s indicative of that.”
While Gabriel is still adjusting to life on a college campus after signing early for the Knights back in December before enrolling at UCF in January, he’s learning on the fly on the field, much to the delight of Heupel.
“(Gabriel) can change from one rep to the next,” Heupel said. “You give him something, he incorporates it into his game.”
As for Gabriel, he’s taking everything in stride.
“I’m just learning everyday and adjusting … I’m gonna learn from it and take it day by day. ” he said. “Every day you come out here you try and come out and compete and push each other. That’s what we’re gonna do, day in and day out. I think all the guys know it’s an open competition and we’re just gonna stride it out and see what happens.”
UCF’s first game of the season kicks off against Florida A&M on Thursday, August 28th.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.