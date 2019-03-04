Urn that was taken in theft given to police, returned to owner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brass urn containing the ashes of a deceased family member that was stolen in a burglary has been returned to its owner.
A spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department says the urn was handed over to police on Friday afternoon by a person who chose to remain anonymous.
The urn was then safely returned to the family, HPD officials said.
The urn — engraved with the name “Mark Kajiwara” — was discovered stolen last month, and a woman identified as Kajiwara’s sister made a public plea for its return.
