1 suspect arrested after allegedly shattering a restaurant’s window

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -An Ala Moana area restaurant is open after it was damaged overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House opened an hour later than normal Sunday while workers tackled temporary repairs to a window.
Employees say a man smashed the windows with a metal pipe while customers were eating.
No injuries were reported, but a suspect was arrested.
Police took into custody 47-year-old Peterson Santos for criminal property damage and criminal contempt of court.
