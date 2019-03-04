State to use $8M from Volkswagen settlement to focus on low-emission initiatives

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state received $8 million from Volkswagen in the Environmental Mitigation Trust Settlement.
According to Pacific Business News, The Hawaii State Energy Office recently released details on how that money would be spent.
The settlement came as a way to offset the environmental impacts of VW models that were outside of Hawaii’s guidelines for emissions.
Pacific Business News reports the money would be divvied up over the next 10 years, and used to fund various low or zero-emission initiatives.
The German automater allegedly used devices in vehicles that would cheat emission tests in 2009 to 2016 models sold in Hawaii and around the world.
For more details, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.