SmartMoney Mondays: Financial tips for college students

The most important thing about student loans is to borrow only what’s necessary, because over time, the interest can really add up. Every penny of a student loan should be for school. Taking out more cash to pay for a nice campus lifestyle can be a costly mistake. The higher the loans, the longer they’ll be paying for them. That’s why some people recommend using part-time college or summer jobs to pay down student loans while they’re still in college which can save thousands in the long run.