Rams, Cowboys in discussion for NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys are “in discussions” to host an NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium this August, according to ESPN.
The Rams announced a preseason game in Honolulu last November although no opponent was named at the time.
The last time the NFL brought a preseason game to Hawaii was back in 1976 when the San Francisco 49ers took on the San Diego Chargers.
ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reported that the game is being targeted for Saturday, August 17.
