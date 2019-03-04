Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off a two-match series sweep over No. 3 UC Irvine this past weekend, Rainbow Warrior volleyball outside hitter Rado Parapunov was named the Big West Men’s Volleyball Player of the Week.
Parapunov, who has now been named the conference player of the week three times in his career, hit .463 against the Anteaters, recording 34 kills with just nine errors on 54 attempts.
Helping lead the No. 2 Warriors to 36-straight set wins since the start of the season, Parapunov had 16 kills on .565 hitting in the second game of the series against UC Irvine, picking up two service aces and four blocks in the process.
Hawaii will look to stay undefeated this Thursday night against King University on Thursday, March 7th at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.
