Living Treasure of the Hawaiian People

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gordon “Umi” Kai, a master artisan and cultural practitioner, made his first weapon at the age of 19. Since that time, he has spent more than 40 years researching, practicing and refining his craft. He creates practical tools and implements for fishing, farming, hula, lua, making kapa, making poi, and is especially known for his skill in making Hawaiian weapons. He has presented his work nationally and internationally, and shares his knowledge generously. It is through example that ‘Umi teaches and passes on knowledge of Hawaiian tools and implements, which further enriches the learning of his students; he also preserves cultural practices and traditions that were passed down to him, and passes them on to his students.